Suspect in woman's fatal shooting in Vallejo arrested

Vallejo officers arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed a woman in the city earlier this week, according to police.

Around 10:50 p.m. Monday, Vallejo police were alerted to a shooting in the 300 block of Avian Drive. When officers arrived, they found an adult female suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was provided with medical aid but the victim eventually succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. Police said this is the 18th homicide in Vallejo for 2024.

Investigators identified Anthony Quinn Huff Jr., a 28-year-old Vallejo resident, as the suspect in the shooting. Authorities then secured an arrest warrant for Huff.

On Tuesday, Huff surrendered to law enforcement and was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Jordon Patzer at (707) 648-4278 or Jordon.Patzer@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.