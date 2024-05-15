Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot in Vallejo, 7th homicide of the year

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

VALLEJO – A man was shot and killed in Vallejo on Tuesday, according to police.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Marquette Avenue at about 4:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case and the motive and circumstances of the shooting have not been determined. The identity of the deceased man has not yet been released.

This is Vallejo's seventh homicide this year, police said. 

First published on May 15, 2024 / 9:12 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

