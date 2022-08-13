Person fatally shot overnight in Vallejo in city's 12th homicide of the year

VALLEJO – A person was shot and killed early Friday morning in Vallejo, police said.

Officers responded at 4:29 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Arkansas Street and discovered an adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

The person's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, police said.

Police said this is Vallejo's 12th homicide this year.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Phillips at (707) 648-4514 or Detective Murphy at (707) 648-5430.