Man fatally shot in Vallejo overnight in city's 19th homicide of the year

Police in Vallejo have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot early Monday morning.

Shortly before 1:40 a.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Daniels Avenue, near Sacramento Street, on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim in the roadway with at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Police said the shooting is the city's 19th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Carpenter at 707-651-7146 or Detective Bradley Phillips 707-805-1359. The detectives can also be reached over email at William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net and Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net.