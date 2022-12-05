Man accused of attacking family, threatening police during Vallejo crime spree

VALLEJO – Vallejo police arrested a man Friday night for allegedly attacking his family, threatening police with a gun, fleeing from police, trying to break into a house, and possessing two guns.

Police received a call at 8:43 p.m. about a man allegedly attacking family members, including a 70-year-old woman. When the caller dialed 911, the man allegedly threatened to kill the family members and the police with a gun.

The male fled when officers arrived. They located him a few blocks away, trying to break into a house and arrested him while he was allegedly trying to kick down the front door.

During a search of the man, police say they found him in possession of Smith & Wesson SFPD .357 revolver and Heckler & Koch P2000 9mm, both of which they discovered were allegedly stolen. They also discovered the suspect was on probation for false imprisonment and booked him into Solano County Jail.

Police have not released the suspect's name.