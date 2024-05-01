Students at Vallejo school shut down City Hall after permit for new campus denied

City Hall in Vallejo was shut down Wednesday afternoon, as students of a local charter school protested a recent decision to deny the school's permit for a new campus.

Around 2:40 p.m., Vallejo officials sent a statement that City Hall would be shut down for the remainder of the business day.

According to the city, protesters moved from the outside of the building to the public business area on the second floor, leading to the capacity of the building's public space being reached.

"The extremely loud environment has hindered staff and visitors' ability to conduct regular business," officials said.

Officials at Elite Public Schools said they were protesting a decision made by the Vallejo City Council on Tuesday night reversing the Planning Commission's vote to grant a Major Use Permit for a school on Georgia Street in the city's downtown.

According to documents from the City Council, the school could have up to 400 students.

"We are deeply troubled by the turnover of the 6-1 vote, which we believe to be red-lining in 2024," Ramona Bishop, the school's CEO, said in a press release. "We have followed all the requirements set forth for approval by the city and are dismayed by this sudden reversal of fortune. Our sit-in at City Hall is a testament to our unwavering commitment to justice and fairness."

Vallejo officials said City Hall would reopen Thursday, but services would be by appointment only.