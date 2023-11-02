Metal thieves target Vallejo City Hall; statue stolen

VALLEJO – Police in Vallejo are investigating multiple instances of metal theft at City Hall, including the theft of a statue.

City officials announced Thursday that the statue of Francisca Benicia Carrillo de Vallejo, wife of General Mariano Vallejo, had been stolen recently. The statue was one of three on the fountain located between City Hall and the John F. Kennedy Library.

As a precaution, the other two statues were placed into storage, officials said.

Along with the statue, thieves have stolen at least a couple of letters from the "City Hall" sign near the building's entrance. Officials said the remaining letters have also been stored.

Metal thieves have also been blamed in the taking down of handrails in front of City Hall. Public works crews have since replaced the rails.

City officials did not provide additional details about the thefts or potential suspects.

"Metal theft continues to be an issue that plagues the City and Staff will continue evaluating options to enhance security and find alternative locations for art display," the city said in a statement.

Anyone who may have information about the thefts is asked to contact the Vallejo Police Department.