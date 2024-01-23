Vallejo City Hall closed, meetings moved following weekend fire

VALLEJO – City Hall in Vallejo is closed and meetings have been moved Tuesday following a fire at the building over the weekend.

According to officials, City Hall was impacted by an unscheduled PG&E outage Sunday morning. During the outage, a backup generator failed, causing an exterior fire.

Officials said there were no injuries or further damage to city property from the fire, but the building has a "strong" smell of smoke.

"Out of caution for the health and safety of our staff and visitors, we closed City Hall until the air is remediated," the city said in a statement.

Power was restored to the area around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The city said Tuesday's commission meetings are being held in the Vallejo Room, located below the JFK Public Library adjacent to City Hall at 505 Santa Clara Street.

Officials said water billing remains open for business. Customers also have the option to pay their water bills using the drop box in the front of City Hall or to pay online.