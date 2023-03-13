Suspect on probation arrested after armed robbery in Vallejo

VALLEJO -- Police arrested a man in Vallejo who robbed a family at gunpoint and threatened to kill the husband in front of their kids, authorities said Monday.

Vallejo Police said the incident happened on Saturday. In a post on the department's Facebook page, police said a woman called about an armed robbery, telling the dispatcher a male approached her husband with a gun.

She said the gunman threatened to kill her husband in front of their children if they didn't hand over their possessions, according to police. The woman also provided a description of the gunman and his car.

Firearm recovered following armed robbery in Vallejo, March 11, 2023. Vallejo Police Department

Officers were able to locate the suspect and his vehicle at a gas station. The unidentified suspect was detained and officers discovered he was on probation, police said.

A search of the suspect's car yielded the victims' stolen property and a firearm. He was arrested and booked into jail, and his vehicle was towed away, police said.

No other information was immediately available.