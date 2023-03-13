Watch CBS News
Suspect on probation arrested after armed robbery in Vallejo

VALLEJO -- Police arrested a man in Vallejo who robbed a family at gunpoint and threatened to kill the husband in front of their kids, authorities said Monday.

Vallejo Police said the incident happened on Saturday. In a post on the department's Facebook page, police said a woman called about an armed robbery, telling the dispatcher a male approached her husband with a gun.  

She said the gunman threatened to kill her husband in front of their children if they didn't hand over their possessions, according to police. The woman also provided a description of the gunman and his car.

vallejo-armed-robbery-evidence.jpg
Firearm recovered following armed robbery in Vallejo, March 11, 2023. Vallejo Police Department

Officers were able to locate the suspect and his vehicle at a gas station. The unidentified suspect was detained and officers discovered he was on probation, police said.

A search of the suspect's car yielded the victims' stolen property and a firearm. He was arrested and booked into jail, and his vehicle was towed away, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 4:25 PM

