Suspect on probation arrested after armed robbery in Vallejo
VALLEJO -- Police arrested a man in Vallejo who robbed a family at gunpoint and threatened to kill the husband in front of their kids, authorities said Monday.
Vallejo Police said the incident happened on Saturday. In a post on the department's Facebook page, police said a woman called about an armed robbery, telling the dispatcher a male approached her husband with a gun.
She said the gunman threatened to kill her husband in front of their children if they didn't hand over their possessions, according to police. The woman also provided a description of the gunman and his car.
Officers were able to locate the suspect and his vehicle at a gas station. The unidentified suspect was detained and officers discovered he was on probation, police said.
A search of the suspect's car yielded the victims' stolen property and a firearm. He was arrested and booked into jail, and his vehicle was towed away, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
