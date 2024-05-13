4 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after weekend armed robbery in Vallejo

Vallejo police arrested five people Sunday for an alleged arm robbery during which a suspect struck a store employee with a gun.

Police received a call regarding an armed robbery in progress at a business on the 1200 block of Tennessee Street.

A cashier told officers that multiple males entered the store, with one brandishing a firearm. The victim reported being struck with the firearm and threatened with death if he didn't comply with their demands. Police said visible signs of physical trauma were evident on the victim's body.

Suspects then opened the cash register and took money, which included a tracker.

Shortly afterward, the suspect vehicle was spotted in the area of Candy and Jack London drives, after the tracker led officers to the area.

The suspects fled, initiating a pursuit. The suspects eventually abandoned the vehicle on Marshall Way and fled on foot.

One of the suspects opted to keep the alleged stolen money, which pinpointed their location. With the help of witnesses and a Solano County Sheriff's Office K9, police arrested all five suspects. The K9 also helped locate an unserialized loaded firearm, discarded near one of the suspect's hiding spots.

Police said four of the five suspects were minors. The driver used his mother's registered vehicle to evade police, who recovered all the stolen money.

The four juveniles were booked into the Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility, and their parents were informed of their status. The adult male was booked into jail and his mother was notified that her vehicle was towed.