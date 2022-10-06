Inmate cleanup crew, guard rescue woman from stabbing attack on Vacaville trail

VACAVILLE – An inmate cleanup crew and a corrections officer are being credited by police for stopping a stabbing attack on a Vacaville trail earlier this week.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Vacaville Police Department were called to the area of Brookdale Court on reports of an assault on the nearby Alamo Creek bike trail.

When officers responded, they found out the guard and crew intervened when they saw a woman being stabbed by the suspect on the trail. The crew and guard detained the suspect.

Officers provided life-saving measures to the woman, who was taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim was in stable condition as of Wednesday.

"We are incredibly thankful for the CDCR employee and inmates whose bravery undoubtedly saved the victim's life," Vacaville Police said in a statement.

Police said the incident appeared to be isolated and that the suspect and victim did not know each other.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Damarco Ross Parker, was booked into Solano County Jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder, mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon and stalking. According to jail records, he is being held without bail.

Parker is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Detective Outly of the Vacaville Police at 707-449-5206.