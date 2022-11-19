Vacaville baker competes on Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge

Vacaville baker competes in Christmas Cookie Challenge Vacaville baker competes in Christmas Cookie Challenge 01:48

VACAVILLE — A Vacaville baker is so close to victory, she could taste it. She said entering the Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge is an honor she holds close to her heart.

Ali Harris has sweet memories as a five-year-old in the kitchen with her grandmother.

"My grandmother, who is near and dear to my heart, taught me how to bake," she said. "We used to do cinnamon rolls, sugar cookies, gingerbread cookies, all in the holiday season."

It quickly became Harris' hobby and a fun and creative outlet that she showcased on social media. And pretty soon, it wasn't just catering customers taking notice but corporate executives.

"In 2020, Food Network representatives reached out to me and I applied," she said. "I didn't hear anything back, and they reached out again and I went through a rigorous application process."

Harris was selected from 10,000 applicants to be on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge.

"I watch this show every year and it's kind of the Super Bowl for bakers. It's pretty awesome," she said.

She was one of 40 contestants who flew to Tennessee to shoot with her food idols.

"When I walked into the Food Network kitchen, I was overwhelmed," Harris said. "Just being able to be on a national stage like that was awesome, but I also got to see one of my baking idols, Reed Drummond."

To see what she cooks up, you'll have to watch Sunday night. She gave us a little taste of what to expect.

"You guys are going to laugh. It's going to be pretty funny," she said.

The top prize is $10,000. As for how it all pans out, you'll just have to see how the cookie crumbles.

The Christmas Cookie Challenge airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on the Food Network