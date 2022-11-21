USMNT starts strong, settles for 1-1 draw with Wales in first World Cup match

QATAR -- The United States marked their return to the World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales to open their play in Group B, CBS Sports reports.

An excellent goal from Tim Weah in the first half was later canceled by a Gareth Bale penalty kick conversion late in the second half as the two sides split points. It's a draw that doesn't feel all that great considering the Americans looked extremely sharp in the opening 45 minutes thanks to a brilliant ball by Christian Pulisic that helped put the team in the lead.

Tim Weah of the United States celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. AP Photo/Francisco Seco

But the second half was a completely different story as the Welsh grew into the game and had Gregg Berhalter's team on the ropes. With under 10 minutes to go, Walker Zimmerman, who had been excellent on the day, carelessly fouled Bale in the box to concede a penalty.

Big saves from Matt Turner were needed from Turner on the night, and while he got a piece of Bale's penalty, the shot was hit with too much power to be saved. This may feel like a lost opportunity when three points would've made the Wales-Iran a near-elimination match. Instead, the Americans will lick their wounds and prepare for a Black Friday showdown against England at 2 p.m. ET.

