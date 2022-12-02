Women's soccer league launches NorCal division with 8 clubs

Former stars want to bring a pro women's soccer team to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – A women's semi-professional soccer league announced Thursday that six expansion teams in the Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California will join the league starting in its 2023 season.

The United Soccer League W League announced the creation of its NorCal Division, which will include the clubs Academica SC, California Storm, Marin FC, The Olympic Club, Pleasanton RAGE, and San Francisco Glens, along with the Oakland Soul and Stockton Cargo clubs that were already announced as a part of the league starting next year.

"The establishment of a NorCal Division is a watershed moment for the W League. Paired with our Northwest Division, the W League's footprint is now truly national," USL W League president Amanda Vandervort said in the announcement of the new teams joining the league that had its inaugural season this year.

Along with the Bay Area-based teams in Marin FC, Olympic Club, Pleasanton RAGE and the San Francisco Glens, the Academica SC club is based in Turlock and the California Storm is based in Sacramento.

The additions bring the league to more than 60 clubs nationwide, according to the league.

More information about the USL W League can be found at https://www.uslwleague.com/.