US Postal Inspection Service offers up to $150K for info about theft suspects

SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects who robbed a postal service letter carrier in June.

Two men robbed a carrier at about 5:45 p.m. on June 6 in the 4000 block of California Street at Ninth Avenue in San Francisco. The pair was captured on security footage, which the USPS is hoping will help lead to their arrest.

The Postal Inspection Service has been working with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California to crackdown on postal theft.

On Tuesday, prosecutors held a news conference announcing that multiple Bay Area residents have been arrested and charged for allegedly interfering with U.S. mail deliveries.

The charges include theft of postal keys, break-ins of postal vehicles, assaults on letter carriers, and illegal possession of personally identifying information, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

To report a crime to the postal service, go to https://www.uspis.gov/report or call (877) 876-2455.