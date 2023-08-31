U.S. government launches website to take UFO data, reporting public

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon's designated office for addressing unidentified anomalous phenomena -- UAP, commonly known as UFOs -- has launched a website to provide an online tool for United States government and military personnel to log their own observations and encounters.

The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) launched the new website on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, the office's director, said in a statement that the platform will serve the dual purpose of disseminating AARO's discoveries to the public while also facilitating the submission of reports from the public detailing sightings of UAP.

The Department of Defense defines UAP as unidentified aerial objects as well as objects that traverse multiple domains such as air, water or space and even unidentified underwater objects possibly related to the first two categories.

The website, which is still being developed, includes a function where the office will be "accepting reports from current or U.S. Government employees, service members or contractors with direct knowledge of U.S. Government programs or activities related to UAP dating back to 1945."

These submissions will allow the office to assemble a comprehensive historical archive of such incidents, a service requested by Congress.

The office's mission, according to the site, is to "minimize technical and intelligence surprise by synchronizing scientific, intelligence, and operational detection identification, attribution, and mitigation of unidentified anomalous phenomena in the vicinity of national security areas."

WEBLINK: All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO)