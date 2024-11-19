Northern California coast sees multiple U.S. Coast Guard rescues over the weekend

U.S. Coast Guard crews were kept busy over the weekend, rescuing 16 people in five separate emergencies in the Bay Area and along the Monterey coast.

On Friday, three people were airlifted by an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew after their 16-foot boat became grounded in mud in San Pablo Bay. Then on Saturday morning, crews from Coast Guard Station Monterey rescued a diver next to the station's pier after hearing the diver's distress whistle during morning colors.

On Saturday afternoon, a Coast Guard Station Golden Gate motor lifeboat towed a 21-foot boat with four people on board after their boat became disabled near Bakers Beach. On Sunday afternoon, crews rescued five people after their 24-foot boat became disabled a mile west of Kehoe Beach.

Also on Sunday afternoon, the Coast Guard said crews rescued three people after their 25-foot boat became disabled 20 miles west of Point Reyes.

On Monday, at least one person died after a boat capsized near Bodega Bay in Sonoma County, the third fatal boating accident in the same area in as many weeks.

With the arrival of an atmospheric river-fueled storm this week, the National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory and a Gale Warning for the Northern California coast.

The Small Craft Advisory is from Point Pinos in Monterey County to Point Piedras Blancas in San Luis Obispo County, as well as the Monterey Bay, from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday. The Gale Warning covers the area from Point Arena in Mendocino County to Point Pinos from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

South winds of 15 to 25 knots with gusts of 30 knots were expected for the Small Craft Advisory, while the Gale Warning warned of winds in the 20 to 30 knot range with gusts up to 40 knots and seas of 9 to 14 feet.

Mariners were advised to alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions and urged to remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel.

Bay City News contributed to this report.