US Army Corps of Engineers ramps up repairs for Pajaro River levee

PAJARO — Repairs began in mid-August to areas of the Pajaro River levee that were damaged in March by heavy rains that caused the levee to breach, flooding the community of Pajaro.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracted Washington-based S.E.A. Construction LLC for phase one of the work, which began Aug. 16, according to the Corps of Engineers.

The vulnerability of the levee near the community of about 3,000 residents was identified years ago, with flooding nearly occurring in 2017 and 2018. Extensive construction to improve flood management was scheduled to begin in 2025 after years of planning.

That work is now planned to begin in 2024.

The repairs were moved up partially in response to pressure from politicians, including U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein, who advocated in a letter to the Corps of Engineers for the work to be expedited, given the breach that occurred on the night of March 10.

Phase one of the emergency work will involve repairing the portion of the river levee underneath state Highway 1.

Army Corps of Engineers representatives will be at the levee breach area Friday with state and local elected officials to discuss details about phases two and three.

The initial work will cost about $20 million, while the total levee construction will cost about $400 million, according to the Corps of Engineers.