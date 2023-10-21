2 new upscale restaurants bet big on San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two hotly anticipated San Francisco restaurants are officially opening their doors this weekend, betting big on the city. Judging by their robust reservations, Chotto Matte and Blue Whale are already serving up success.

Chotto Matte is the city's biggest rooftop restaurant and the first West Coast location for the global chain that has locations in London, Miami and Doha.

The massive venue which offers Japanese-Peruvian food or Nikkei cuisine has spectacular city views, a wrap-around terrace, sushi bar and DJ lounge.

The concept restaurant atop the former Macy's men's department store in Union Square has been two and a half years in the making.

"It takes entrepreneurs and creative thinkers to take situations like this and be confident and do new things and that's what's going to stimulate the economy," said Chotto Matte owner and founder Kurt Zdesar. "We can't talk about it, we have to do something right and we're employing 150 people. We'll be paying taxes, of course, so this can only be good, surely. And it offers a new fresh perspective for everyone."

Chotto Matte seats 400 people and it's Zdesar's company's largest restaurant and first rooftop.

"I think timing has been very good for us, because mostly everyone is quite nervous to come here. It means that we're the only ones that have and, I think, that's why we're getting the reaction we are," he said. "Just growing up and always had San Francisco as a special place in my mind as a child, watching movies as a kid, having heard about it and, later, on visiting, I always felt that this would be perfect for us and we've yet to learn if it was the right decision but, so far, all indications are that we've made a good choice."

The line to get inside its grand opening celebration Friday stretched down the block on O'Farrell Street.

Zdesar said that, within 30 minutes of opening its reservations, 3,000 requests came through for bookings over the next two months.

About two miles away in Cow Hollow, another buzzy Asian fusion restaurant and lounge is headed into its first official weekend of business.

Blue Whale on Union Street comes from chef Ho Chee Boon, who first opened Hakkasan and later Empress by Boon in 2021 in San Francisco.

"This city -- for the chef who's a newcomer ... this city means so much to all of us and he really wants to give back to the community," said director of operations at the Boon Group James Minch. "This is another opportunity to give back and show the city that it's worth the investment."

The space, which was formerly occupied by Osha Thai, sat empty for about six years. Blue Whale features a dining room, bar and lounge and outdoor patio.

"Happened to have seen the construction happen for what seems like months now but really exciting to try it and it's really great to have another option in the neighborhood," said diner Nicole Klawitter, who works nearby. "It's really a great opportunity for different kinds of jobs and will hopefully bring people back to San Francisco."

Zdesar said he's spent weeks in San Francisco gearing up for the opening and didn't experience the "doom loop" scenarios he's read about. He said he's found San Francisco to be a welcoming and friendly city.

"We only hear the negative. We never hear the positive and there are so many great restaurants in San Francisco," said Zdesar. "I have yet to find one that I haven't enjoyed thoroughly."