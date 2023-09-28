Update: Powerball jackpot soars to estimated $925M; Ticket worth over $796K sold in San Jose

SACRAMENTO -- California Lottery officials confirmed that the Powerball jackpot would rise to an estimated $925 million for Saturday night's drawing after there were no winners Wednesday.

However, one lucky player in the South Bay bought a ticket worth nearly $800,000.

The winning numbers for the 8 p.m. drawing Wednesday were 1,7, 46, 47, 63, with a Powerball of 7.

The California Lottery social media accounts confirmed later Wednesday night that no one had drawn the winning numbers. The growing jackpot is projected to rise to an estimated $925 million for this weekend for the next drawing on Saturday night.

Officials confirmed that one winning ticket that matched five numbers of the six numbers for a prize of $796,425 was sold at the Quik Stop located on Stewart Avenue in San Jose.

The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating back to July 19. Powerball's terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins.