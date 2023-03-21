Watch CBS News
Crime

Update: Police locate allegedly abducted child, arrest mother in Daly City

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Monday evening headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Monday evening headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:48

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in Daly City on Monday located a mother who allegedly abducted her child on Friday in San Francisco. 

Chelsea Tamulevich was allegedly found with her son Caspian in the 2800 block of Geneva Avenue in Daly City around 2:45 p.m. 

Both mother and son appeared to be in good health, police said.  

On Friday, Tamulevich allegedly removed her son from a facility in the 200 block of Ashbury Street in San Francisco around 7 p.m.  

According to police, based on a valid court order, Tamulevich has no custody rights over the child and was not permitted to leave the facility with him. 

Caspian will be reunited with his father, police said.  

Tamulevich was taken into custody and was transported to the hospital for medical assessment pending criminal charges. 

Though the suspect has been placed into custody, police said this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco District Attorney's Child Abduction Unit at (628) 652-4345, or the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip anonymously to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. 

First published on March 20, 2023 / 9:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.