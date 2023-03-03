Update: Man arrested for explosives in South San Jose allegedly tied to earlier transformer explosions

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Friday said the man arrested after explosives were found at a home on Potomac Court may be connected to two PG&E transformer explosions in recent months.

San Jose Police on Thursday said one person was taken into custody overnight on the 600 block of Potomac Court in the Vista Park neighborhood of South San Jose for possession of explosive material.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old San Jose resident Peter Carasev. Investigators were also probing narcotics activity at the location, including the possible manufacture of narcotics in the home.

San Jose explosives suspect Peter Carasev. San Jose Police Department

On Friday, San Jose police confirmed that the investigation into Carasev began in connection with two separate incidents involving explosive devices that happened in December and January.

On January 5 at around 1 p.m., San Jose police officers responded to the 6000 block of Snell Avenue after a report of a damaged transformer. Arriving officers said a PG&E employee told them that the transformer was damaged by an explosion that happened the night before at around 2 a.m.

The PG&E employee also told police that a transformer had been damaged by an explosion in a similar incident that happened over a month earlier on December 8, 2022, at around 4 a.m. That explosion occurred on the 5000 block of Thornwood Drive near Oakridge Mall.

Police determined that a similar explosive device was involved in that evidence. Carasev was later identified as the suspect in the two cases. Evidence was collected in the two cases and a warrant was issued for the suspect's arrest. He was taken into custody Wednesday night, police said.

Authorities are continuing to process evidence at the home on Potomac Court. Police said they expect to be at the scene for a few more days as they work with members of the FBI on the joint investigation.