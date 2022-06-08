Update: Brush fire near I-580 in Livermore contained

LIVERMORE -- Fire crews have contained a brush fire near I-580 in Livermore Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

A Twitter post by the Cal Fire Santa Clara Alameda and Contra Costa County unit at around 1:18 p.m. said the fire was burning in the area of I-580 near Greenville Road. Alameda County Fire confirmed that right two westbound lanes of I-580 were closed due to the fire response, impacting traffic in the area.

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the vicinity of I580 x Greenville Rd. reported to be 2-3 acres in size. Fire is visible from the freeway, use caution if you are traveling in the area. #GreenInc pic.twitter.com/65vPBci5NS — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 8, 2022

The fire was initially reported to be approximately 2-3 acres in size and is visible from the freeway. Drivers are advised to use caution if traveling in the area.

The fire grew to about five acres as of 2 p.m., but forward progress had been stopped at that point. An hour later at 3 p.m., the fire was fully contained at just over eight acres.

Cal Fire said firefighters would remain at scene to ensure it was completely extinguished. Fire officials also thanked Alameda County Fire and the Livermore Fire Department for assistance.