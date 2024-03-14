Unsecured load leads to Highway 580 big rig crash near Altamont Pass
An overturned big rig on Interstate Highway 580 near the Altamont Pass created hours of traffic woes Thursday morning for commuters heading from the Central Valley into the Bay Area.
The incident began at around 5 a.m. west of Grant Line Road and was reported as an injury collision on 511.org.
The right lane on the busy commute corridor was blocked for several hours. The incident happened while strong wind gusts were buffeting parts of the Bay Area, especially along the windmill-dotted Altamont Pass.
The California Highway Patrol indicated in a social media post that the incident happened because the big rig's container cargo was not properly secured.
The CHP did not elaborate about the cause of the crash. There was no immediate word on the extent of the reported injuries. The right lane was cleared by about 11 a.m. Thursday.
No further details were given.