Unsecured load leads to Highway 580 big rig crash near Altamont Pass

An overturned big rig on Interstate Highway 580 near the Altamont Pass created hours of traffic woes Thursday morning for commuters heading from the Central Valley into the Bay Area.

The incident began at around 5 a.m. west of Grant Line Road and was reported as an injury collision on 511.org.

Traffic Collision With Injuries and Overturned Tractor Trailer on Westbound I-580 West of Grant Line Rd in Alameda County. Right Lane Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLKuip — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) March 14, 2024

The right lane on the busy commute corridor was blocked for several hours. The incident happened while strong wind gusts were buffeting parts of the Bay Area, especially along the windmill-dotted Altamont Pass.

The California Highway Patrol indicated in a social media post that the incident happened because the big rig's container cargo was not properly secured.

Secure your load! This is what backed up I-580 this morning. Please, whenever you’re hauling or towing, double check that you’ve secured it properly. pic.twitter.com/WdVAMK9lCs — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) March 14, 2024

The CHP did not elaborate about the cause of the crash. There was no immediate word on the extent of the reported injuries. The right lane was cleared by about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Westbound I-580 at Grant Line Road has been cleared. Thank you for your patience and thanks to the crews that were out there to clean up this mess. https://t.co/XJdJ0siH45 pic.twitter.com/zMUIURJokD — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) March 14, 2024

No further details were given.