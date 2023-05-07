Unscheduled BART maintenance issues delay Sunday transit on system

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART is experiencing delays on multiple lines Sunday morning due to unscheduled track maintenance in Pleasant Hill and near Daly City.

Emergency track maintenance between the Daly City and Balboa Park stations has halted Red line service between Millbrae and Richmond. Currently, blue line trains from Dublin/Pleasanton will be turning back at 24th St Mission station.

There is also a major delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to unscheduled track maintenance near Pleasant Hill station. Contra Costa County Connection is providing bus service on bus 311 between Concord, Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek stations.

That maintenance is in addition to already scheduled maintenance on the line, BART officials said.