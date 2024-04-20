Another 4/20 is upon us. Here's what to know about the unofficial weed holiday in San Francisco

Saturday is the unofficial weed holiday, and people are likely to visit their favorite San Francisco spots to celebrate 4/20.

Here's what to know for this year's 4/20 in the city.

Are there any official events in San Francisco?

There is no official 4/20 event this year at Golden Gate's Hippie Hill. Crowds are still expected to gather at the park, and there will be portable toilets and parking enforcement in the area as well.

However, park officials and organizers stressed that there will be no cannabis booths or live music on the site and urged revelers to mark 4/20 "in a place that's special and local to them."

SF Weed Week will be hosting events, and has a schedule for events in the city.

Why was Hippie Hill canceled?

Organizers of the event said they were not able to get the financial sponsorship needed for "a safe, clean, city and state compliant event."

San Francisco Recreation and Park Department issued a similar statement about the cancellation citing, "Economic challenges within the cannabis industry, making sponsorships hard to secure, and City budget cuts impacting Rec and Park's ability to cover staffing for the event."

How did 4/20 start?

The origin of the unofficial holiday stems from a plan hatched by a group of San Rafael High School friends in 1971. They decided to meet up after school at 4:20 p.m. to set off and find a marijuana garden in the forest of nearby Point Reyes National Seashore.

The Waldos, from left, Mark Gravitch, Larry Schwartz, Dave Reddix, Jeffrey Noel and Steve Capper sit on a wall they used to frequent at San Rafael High School in San Rafael, Calif., April 13, 2018.

Although they never found it, the time they had set became a code for getting high. The code remained confined to their social circle until they began hanging out backstage at Grateful Dead concerts, really permeating into stoner culture in the '80s.