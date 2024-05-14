Gaza encampment at University of San Francisco runs into deadline as commencement nears

SAN FRANCISCO – With commencement ceremonies looming, a pro-Palestinian encampment on the University of San Francisco defied a deadline to leave Tuesday.

"We ask and request and demand that USF disclose all Israeli partnerships and affiliations, endowments and investments with the Israeli occupation," explained USF Sophomore Nora Makram.

The list of demands from encamped protesters at the University of San Francisco is not unlike those at other schools. And like many other encampments, this one has run into a deadline. The administration had asked that the tents be dismantled by 3 p.m. Tuesday, and that hour came with a defiant rally.

"I'm a little concerned that they've got people on top of this building," said USF Professor Keally McBride. "And there's some concern that maybe the administration might decide to come in and forcibly remove the encampment. That's why I'm here, out of concern for the students' safety."

In a statement the school says it has no plans to forcibly remove the protest, but it has also informed students that being here beyond 3 o'clock, could result in possible violations of the USF Student Code of Conduct.

"But these student conduct policies are vague," Makram said. "They're vague for a reason, and it's to scare students, to scare any demonstrators or protesters to think that any action they take will be reprimanded with consequences."

A spokesperson for the encampment described talks with the administration as not going well. The Rev. Paul Fitzgerald, the school's president, was said to have raised the issue of graduation, which is set to happen on Thursday.

"Reminded them that commencement was going to happen and that seniors were graduating in that church right there to the side and they would want to celebrate the beauty of Welch Field," Makram said of the talks. "Hinting at the absence of the encampment. But we made it clear to Fitz that we will stay until our demands are met."