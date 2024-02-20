San Francisco United flight bound for Boston diverted due to wing damage

A United flight heading from San Francisco to Boston was diverted to Denver Monday after the plane suffered visible damage to one of its wings, airline officials confirmed.

On Tuesday, United said that Flight 354 -- a Boeing 757-200 with 165 passengers aboard -- landed in Denver on Monday to "address an issue with the slat" on one of its wings. The plane landed safely. Passengers were put on a different plane and arrived early Tuesday morning in Boston.

Chicago-based United did not say what caused the damage to the plane's wing. A Boston television station broadcast a passenger's video showing the panel partially shredded.

Slats are moveable panels on the front or leading edge of the wing and are used during takeoffs and landings.

The incident came at a time of heightened passenger jitters after last month's blowout of a door panel on an Alaska Airlines jetliner flying over Oregon. A preliminary investigation attributed the blowout to missing bolts that helped secure a panel to the frame of a Boeing 737 Max 9.