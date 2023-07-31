Union workers approve new 3-year contract with Mount Diablo Unified

Non-teaching staff of the Mount Diablo Unified School District will see their wages increase this year after union members ratified a new three-year contract with the school district, Teamsters Local 856 announced Monday.

Aside from wage increases, the newly-ratified contract calls for a guaranteed compensation study on the majority of worker classifications, and improved contract language to protect members.

The approval of this deal also ends months of negotiations between union members and the school district. Earlier this year, talks had stalled over pay and staffing issues.

"This contract is a huge win for our members and takes us in the right direction of attracting and maintaining talent here at Mount Diablo Unified School District," MDUSD custodial lead worker and bargaining team member Noven Feria said in a statement.

Teamsters Local 856 Union Representative Mark Jones thanked the negotiating team and members who gave their support throughout the negotiation process.

"Our Mount Diablo Unified School District Teamsters showed their true character throughout the negotiations, never swaying on their commitment to our members," Jones said in a statement.

Teamsters Local 856 represents over nearly 500 workers at MDUSD, including custodial, food service, transportation, and maintenance and skilled trades workers.