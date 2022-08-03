Shooting reported in Union City neighborhood

UNION CITY -- Police were investigating a shooting in a Union City residential neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of 8th and H Streets between Mission Blvd. and Railroad Ave. just before 2 p.m., Union City police said.

UCPD is investigating a shooting in the area of 8th and H Streets. This is an isolated incident. No known threats to the community. — Union City Police CA (@UnionCityPD_CA) August 3, 2022

The area is adjacent to Pathfinder Academy school, along with adult and preschool facilities. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, no lockdowns were needed, and there were no known threats to the community.

Traffic on 8th Street was blocked from G Street to Decoto Road, police said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.