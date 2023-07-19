Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized, several in custody following shooting in Union City

UNION CITY – Police in Union City have released more information about a Tuesday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded at 11:07 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of 12th and G streets and found the victim who is expected to survive, Union City police said.

At 3 p.m., police said they had "several" persons of interest in custody and were continuing to process the scene.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any on-going threat to the community," said a spokesperson for the Union City Police.

The motive is not known at this time.      

July 18, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

