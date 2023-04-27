Watch CBS News
Union City police search for missing 15-year-old girl

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

UNION CITY -- Police in Union City are asking the public's help on Wednesday in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jazmyn White was last seen at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday near Starling Drive and Partridge Way, police said.

She is described as Black, 5 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has long black braids with pink in them. Jazmyn was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black slippers, according to police. 

Anyone with information that can help safely locate her is asked to call 911 or contact the police.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 9:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

