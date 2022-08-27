Union City Police investigating overnight injury shooting at Quick Stop

UNION CITY (CBS SF) – Union City Police requested the public's help Saturday with an investigation into an injury shooting at a Quick Stop parking lot early that morning.

Police responded to news of a shooting in the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive around 3:01 a.m. Responding officers arrived to find evidence of the shooting and learned that a 28-year-old man was shot. The victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Department officials asked that anyone with information on the shooting reach out to Detective Andrew Smith at AndrewS@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5268. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave information on the UCPD tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.