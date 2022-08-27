Watch CBS News
Crime

Union City Police investigating overnight injury shooting at Quick Stop

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now -- Saturday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:31

UNION CITY (CBS SF) – Union City Police requested the public's help Saturday with an investigation into an injury shooting at a Quick Stop parking lot early that morning.

Police responded to news of a shooting in the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive around 3:01 a.m. Responding officers arrived to find evidence of the shooting and learned that a 28-year-old man was shot. The victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Department officials asked that anyone with information on the shooting reach out to Detective Andrew Smith at AndrewS@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5268. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave information on the UCPD tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 10:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.