Union City police: Motorcycle passenger dies in crash involving van

UNION CITY — A person on a motorcycle was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Union City, police said.

Police responded around 2:50 p.m. to the 1600 block of Whipple Road regarding a crash between a van and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle had a driver and a passenger. The driver was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition; the passenger died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The exact details of the collision have not been released and an investigation into it is currently in progress.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information helpful to the investigation is asked to please contact Union City Traffic Officer Silva at 510-675-5222 or michaels@unioncity.org.