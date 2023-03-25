Union City police locate driver in fatal collision with pedestrian on Alvarado-Niles road

UNION CITY -- Union City police say they located a man believed to be the driver in a fatal collision that took place Friday on Alvarado-Niles Road but made no arrest with regard to the collision.

The case began around 9:32 p.m. Friday when officers responded to Alvarado-Niles Road and Dowe Avenue to investigate a collision.

The officers found a pedestrian lying in the road. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the pedestrian dead, according to police.

Officers found the suspect vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood in Union City, police said. The officers later contacted a man believed to be the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision, according to police.

The man cooperated with the investigation and did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

The man was arrested for an unrelated crime but was not arrested for this incident, according to police.