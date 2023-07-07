Suspects sought in attempted robbery, shooting at Union City cannabis dispensary

UNION CITY – Police in Union City have launched an attempted murder investigation and are searching for multiple suspects after an attempted robbery and shooting at a cannabis dispensary early Friday morning.

Shortly after 1:35 a.m., officers were called to the FLOR dispensary on Courthouse Drive in the Union Landing shopping center after a panic alarm was activated.

On-site security told police that the suspects forced their way into the dispensary to steal property. When the suspects were confronted by security, police said the suspects began shooting and struck a victim.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Additional details about the incident or the suspects were not immediately available.

According to the California Department of Cannabis Control, Flor dispensary has been licensed since June 2021.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Rivas of the Union City Police Department at 510-675-5399 or the department's Investigative Unit at 510-675-5275. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 510-675-5207 or by emailing tips@unioncity.org.