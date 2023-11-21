3 teenagers arrested following overnight burglaries at Union City cannabis dispensaries

Three teenagers were arrested following burglaries of two Union City cannabis dispensaries early Tuesday morning, police said.

The first incident happened at about 3 a.m. at the Lemmonnade Dispensary at 30545 Union City Boulevard. Union City Police said officers responded to a commercial alarm where five to eight people were seen trying to force their way into the business. No suspects were found when officers arrived, police said.

At about 3:17 a.m., a security guard at Flor Dispensary on Courthouse Drive, about 1.5 miles east of the first location, called police about a break-in at that location. Officers arrived and found several suspects still inside of the building, police said. The suspects fled but were quickly located in the area and arrested.

It was not clear if any merchandise was taken from the second dispensary.

Police said the three suspects were juveniles from Oakland; they were booked for commercial burglary. Union City Police acknowledged the help of the Fremont Police Department in finding the suspects.

Union City Police urged anyone with information about the burglaries to contact Detective Fordham at 510-513-3826 or ZacharyF@UnionCity.org. Information may be left anonymously at 510-675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.