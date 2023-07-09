Watch CBS News
Underground vault explosion damages car, windows in San Francisco's Pacific Heights

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- One car and several windows are damaged following an explosive fire at an underground electrical vault in the Pacific Heights neighborhood Saturday evening.

The blast was reported at 8:18 PM in the 2100 block of Pacific Avenue, between Laguna and Buchanan Streets.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the vault has been deenergized, and has been turned over to PG&E for repairs.

Captain Johnathan Baxter with SFFD said that a manhole cover was blown into a car and caused nearby property damage.

SF Fire also added that no injuries occurred as a result of this incident.

PG&E spokesperson J.D. Guidi said the explosion left 391 customers without power, and was caused by an underground equipment failure.

Crews are currently on site, but there is no estimate of when power would be restored.

