Unconfirmed threat triggers shelter-in-place order at two Palo Alto schools; Miramonte High in Orinda reportedly on lockdown

An unconfirmed threat towards Gunn High School in Palo Alto Monday afternoon has led that school and nearby Fletcher Middle School to being given shelter-in-place orders, according to Palo Alto police.

There was also a reported lockdown at Miramonte High School in Orinda over a similar threat, but so far neither schools nor police had provided any conformation.

According to a social media post by the department at 2:35 p.m., Palo Alto police officers are on scene at Gunn High School at 780 Arastradero Road to investigate the threat. School officials placed the campus in a "shelter-in-place" status while officers investigate.

Happening Now: Officers are on scene at Gunn High School at 780 Arastradero Road investigating an unconfirmed threat towards the school. School officials have placed the campus in a “shelter-in-place” status while officers investigate. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/nQTeEz9GrT — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) April 22, 2024

A subsequent tweet confirmed that all students and staff are currently safe. Officials also placed Fletcher Middle School at 655 Arastradero Road under a "shelter-in-place" order as a precautionary measure given its proximity to Gunn High School.

Police said they would share updates as officers get additional information to share. A news release will follow the investigation into the incident.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police said they had uncovered no evidence to confirm that any actual threat exists as officers search the campus, but were continuing the shelter-in-place while officers investigate.

Chopper video also showed police on the Miramonte High School campus with guns drawn after a similar reported threat. So far, there has been no active shooter confirmed at either location.

Police respond to Miramonte High school threat. KPIX