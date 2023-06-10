"Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski found dead in prison cell

Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, the man known as the "Unabomber" for a series of bombings targeting scientists, was found dead in his prison cell Saturday morning, a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons told CBS News.

Kaczynski was 81 years old. He was found unresponsive in his cell around 8 a.m. at a federal prison in North Carolina, the spokesperson said.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

On Dec. 14, 2021, Kaczynski was transferred from ADX Florence, a federal supermax prison in Colorado, to the U.S. Bureau of Prison's FMC Butner medical center in eastern North Carolina, a federal prison spokesperson said. The reasons for his transfer were not made public.

