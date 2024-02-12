Ulloa Elementary students learn organizing, self-respect at BSU

During Black History Month, one of the best places to observe the occasion is at school. In San Francisco, one elementary school is putting in extra effort to make sure Black students understand where they come from.

Every other week at Ulloa Elementary during lunch period, a group of young students gets together with El-Khalid McCree, a parent volunteer, for a regular meeting of the Black Student Union (BSU). The purpose? To learn about and celebrate black excellence, and to build community.

The first order of business is simple - come up with a date for a community service initiative. The students are collecting and distributing cases of water to those in need.

Next up is a brief history lesson about two black inventors. Dr. Gladys West, who helped develop GPS, and Lewis Howard Latimer, who helped make incandescent lightbulbs become more affordable and practical in the late 1800's.

"There is black excellence everywhere that you turn and look," McCree said. "It's important to know that there are people who look like us who have done amazing things on this planet called Earth."

After a history lesson about literal electricity and light, McCree got into a life lesson about the importance of being a light to others.

"So you want to build up powerful relationships by being positive or negative? Being positive, right?" he said. "Be exactly what she is - a bright light, holding her light - trying to make change."

That's exactly what McCree is on a mission to do.

"I have an opportunity to make a difference in a child's life. So many people have made an impact on my life. So, I don't take for granted, the opportunity when presented, to make that impact," he said. "I want to see all kids have an opportunity to do what they want to do in life."

Principal Mellisa Jew and Assistant Principal Son-Hui "Sonny" Wong are proud to partner with McCree.

"One of the biggest things that we want is for our school to be a community where everyone feels that they belong here," Jew said. "We only have a handful of African American students at school. We want to give them a safe space where they can find rapport with one another, share, learn, and feel connected to the community."

Wong says the BSU has been at Ulloa for several years and has evolved since it was created.

"It gives kids an opportunity to realize that they are all uniquely wonderful and should be celebrated," she said.

There is a lot McCree hopes the kids will learn from their get togethers. But there is one thing, in particular, that he wants to make sure they know.

"Oh, that's the easiest question you asked. Love. The fact that they are loved and that they are appreciated," he said. "But not only that, they have a responsibility to take what we're giving them, which is love, to their community, to their family, and to be a beacon of light like we talked about today."