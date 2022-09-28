Ukrainian Air Force maintains special bond with state's National Guard

FRESNO -- Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan to draft civilians to fight in Ukraine has sparked large scale protests and arrests.

But the move also underscores the remarkable skills of the Ukrainian military. Among those who are not surprised by the show of power are members of California's National Guard.

"I think the biggest thing that people are learning about Ukraine's air forces is they're extremely capable," mused Colonel Rob Swertfager of California's Air National Guard. Swertfager is Commander of the 144th Operations Group at the 144th Fighter Wing

"The 144th Fighter Wing is comprised of over 1,100 airmen from all over the West Coast, predominately from California", explained the commander.

As for his assessment of the Ukrainian air forces, Swertfager would know. For almost 30 years, the California National Guard and Ukraine have maintained close ties under a little-known U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of State Joint Program.

It is known as the National Guard State Partnership Program or SPP for short.

The goal of the SPP is to help foreign militaries develop what's called "best practices" and to know how to function within a democracy.

"Our partnership is very deep and well-founded," noted Swertfager.

The partnership between California and Ukraine appears to have paid off. When Russia invaded Ukraine, experts initially predicted Russia would own the skies within days. But that has not happened. Russia is still unable to ground Ukraine's air force.

Ukrainian pilot Andrei went into detail.

"We have our tactics. We have the 'Clear Sky' exercise with our American friends. We are now using some of the tactics we learned from the Americans," Andrei told KPIX.

"Operation Clear Sky" was an exercise that took place from 2018 to 2019. It was a joint and multinational operation that involved personnel from 9 nations, including Ukraine and the United States.

Operation Clear Sky CBS

On hand were the 144th California Air National Guard from Fresno. There, they made history as the first F-15C Eagles landed in Ukraine. The exercises were held at the Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Ukraine where 120 sorties were held using tactical aircraft.

A year later, Ukrainian pilots came to the 144th in Fresno.

"This gives them the opportunity to see another organization, and compare and contrast with their own. And look for ways to improve the Ukrainian Air Force. And I think they took a lot of good information home with them in 2019, and it's showing today," commented Swertfager.

The commander has been to Ukraine about 70 times. In late 2021, he greeted Ukrainian President Volodrymr Zelenskyy at Moffett Federal Air Field. President Zelenskyy posted their "selfie" on his website.



Swertfager believes that the ties between California and Ukraine remains an unbreakable bond.

"Because they acknowledge that we fought for our freedom to gain independence at the foundation of our country and they're a new country with new independence and right now they're fighting for their freedom and independence," he said.