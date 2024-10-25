Man accused of setting brush fire along Great Redwood Trail in Ukiah

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly starting a brush fire along the Great Redwood Trail in Ukiah, police said.

At approximately 11 a.m. Monday, Ukiah police officers responded to a report of a fire near Waugh Lane and Talmage Road. The fire was discovered by an officer along the Great Redwood Trail near Doolin Creek.

The Great Redwood Trail is a multi-use trail that connects Humboldt County to Sonoma County. A portion of the trail travels through central Ukiah.

A witness told responding officers that he saw a man fleeing the area moments before the officers arrived, according to police. Surveillance footage sourced by police showed a man starting a fire in brush along the trail and fleeing when police arrived.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Jesus Aberto Delgado Jr., of Ukiah. Officers arrested Delgado near the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. According to the Police Department, officers found three lighters on Delgado, including a torch-style lighter.

Delgado was booked into Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of felony arson and a violation of probation.

"Delgado's actions were intentional, reckless, and placed the safety of numerous individuals at risk if the fire was not extinguished by the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority," said the Police Department