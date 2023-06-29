UCSF security guard accused of stealing over $200k in equipment

SAN FRANSCISCO - A Pittsburg man is facing up to 15 years in prison for allegedly stealing Apple devices from the University of California at San Francisco Medical Center, where he worked as a security guard.

Prosecutors say Niyja Anthony Bassard, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of felony second-degree commercial burglary, 17 counts of grand theft and two felony counts of accessing someone else's computer system to alter and delete data without permission.

Bassard is accused of stealing multiple devices worth more than $200,000 from areas where there was no evidence of forced entry during a period between May 2022 through this month.

His next court date is July 27 to schedule a preliminary hearing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the UCSF Police Department at (415) 476-1414 or police.ucsf.edu.