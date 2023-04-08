UC Davis students living in fear after capturing man on camera peering into their window

UC Davis students living in fear after capturing man peering into their window UC Davis students living in fear after capturing man peering into their window 02:31

DAVIS -- Some UC Davis students are living in fear after they say a man has been peering into their windows at night.

The students say the man has visited their home near campus several times over the past year, with the latest incident being just three days ago.

Police are now using security video from the students' home to ask the public to keep an eye out for the man.

Locking the doors and windows have become a nightly routine for UC Davis student Morgan Polterock and her roommates. Not just for peace of mind, she says it's absolutely necessary.

"Every night, I'm scared," Polterock said.

She says there have been a lot of sleepless nights. They say the man has been sneaking around their home at night and peering into their windows.

"We've been getting footage of him over the past few months," Polterock said.

They caught the man looking into their window last May. Since then they put up security cameras capturing all angles around their home.

The girls say the man doesn't appear to be a burglar -- and that's what scares them the most.

"He comes when we're awake. He can see movement in the house so there's something that attracts him to it," roommate Haily Williams said.

Andrew Polterock, Morgan's father, went to the police after the girls reported the man multiple times. Since then, Davis police say they are investigating and are now asking for the public to help identify the suspect.

Police also say the man has been seen on several properties on Sycamore Lane.