Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping, assault at UC Davis Arboretum

Suspect turns himself in after alleged kidnapping, assault at UC Davis Arboretum Suspect turns himself in after alleged kidnapping, assault at UC Davis Arboretum 00:31

DAVIS – An arrest has been made after a woman reported to police that she was grabbed from behind at the UC Davis Arboretum.

UC Davis police say the incident happened on Aug. 12 around 6 p.m.

The woman reported that she was walking at the Arboretum, a popular nature walk on the UC Davis campus, when someone seized her from behind. She was able to get away, police say, then call for help.

Officers got to the scene quickly after the report was made, but no suspect was ever located that day.

On Wednesday, UC Davis officials announced that the suspect – Davis resident James Garvin – had turned himself in at the college's police department.

Garvin has since been booked into Yolo County Jail and is facing charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and assault with great bodily injury.

Police note that Garvin is neither a student nor an employee of UC Davis.