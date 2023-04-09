UC Berkeley police search for suspect who assaulted, robbed woman

BERKELEY -- UC Berkeley police are investigating the assault and robbery of a victim early Sunday morning on the north side of campus, authorities said.

According to an alert issued by the UC Berkeley Police Department, the incident occurred at 2200 block of Hearst Avenue on Sunday at around 1:20 a.m.

The victim was walking down the street when she was punched in the head by a male suspect who then stole the victim's purse. Police did not say the victim was seriously injured.

The suspect then fled from the area. Police said the woman described the suspect as a male wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the UC Berkeley Police Department at 510-642-6760.