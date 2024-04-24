Watch CBS News
Violent assault reported on UC Berkeley campus

/ CBS San Francisco

Police are investigating a reported assault at the University of California, Berkeley on Tuesday night.

Around 9:35 p.m., police were alerted to a report of aggravated assault at University Drive near the Crescent Lawn in UC Berkeley. 

Responding officers learned that an individual was assaulted by two unknown suspects, a male, and a female.

According to the initial investigation, the female suspect sprayed an unknown liquid on the victim's face while the male suspect hit the victim in the head with a hard object. The suspects then fled the area in a dark-colored, older-model European sedan with shiny, chrome rims.

Those with any information about this case are asked to contact UC Berkeley police at (510) 642-6760 and refer to case #24-01223. 

First published on April 24, 2024 / 6:44 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

