Watch CBS News
Local News

Uber shares down 11 percent

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Uber's shares closed down more than 11 percent on Monday. The ride-sharing giant is scaling back on hiring and cutting back on spending to address a shift in investor sentiment.

Uber says it will be slashing marketing and driver incentives.

This comes after the San Francisco-based company's shares are down more than 40 percent, so far, this year.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 11:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.