Uber shares down 11 percent
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Uber's shares closed down more than 11 percent on Monday. The ride-sharing giant is scaling back on hiring and cutting back on spending to address a shift in investor sentiment.
Uber says it will be slashing marketing and driver incentives.
This comes after the San Francisco-based company's shares are down more than 40 percent, so far, this year.
