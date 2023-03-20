Uber passenger hit, killed on I-580 freeway offramp in Livermore; 2nd pedestrian hit

LIVERMORE -- An Uber passenger who was left on a freeway offramp in Livermore Sunday evening after allegedly assaulting the driver was hit and killed by a separate vehicle, while another vehicle also hit and injured a second pedestrian, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 9:20 p.m., an Uber driver heading westbound on Interstate Highway 580 called 911 to report he felt unsafe and was being assaulted by the passenger in his vehicle. The CHP said it was unclear if the assault was verbal or physical.

The Uber driver exited I-580 at the Isabel Ave. offramp where the passenger was asked to leave where the vehicle stopped on the right shoulder of the offramp, the CHP said. After getting out of the Uber, the passenger met another on the side of the freeway who was not a passenger, and the CHP said it was not known if the two knew each other previously or why that person was on the side of the freeway.

The two people were then struck by two different vehicles, the CHP said, with the Uber passenger killed and the second person taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles involved in the collisions remained at the scene and were cooperative with officers, the CHP said.

Uber confirmed to KPIX Monday it was investigating the circumstances and working with law enforcement.